Capitec Bank (OTCMKTS:CKHGY) Trading Down 1%

Shares of Capitec Bank Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHGY – Get Free Report) fell 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $61.59 and last traded at $61.59. 382 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 2,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.24.

Capitec Bank Trading Down 1.0 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.71.

Capitec Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from Capitec Bank’s previous dividend of $0.28.

Capitec Bank Company Profile

Capitec Bank Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in South Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail Bank, Business Bank, and Insurance. It offers transactional banking services; fixed and tax-free savings, and call and notice deposits; term loans, credit facilities, mortgage loans, overdrafts, instalment sales and leases, credit and debit cards, and access facilities; rental finance; payment services; merchant services; and value-added services, as well as credit and life insurance products.

