Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $23.00. The stock had previously closed at $15.00, but opened at $15.39. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Carnival Co. & shares last traded at $15.68, with a volume of 5,874,702 shares.

CCL has been the topic of several other research reports. Macquarie increased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Argus dropped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & during the first quarter worth $26,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & during the third quarter worth $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, BNP Paribas purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & during the first quarter worth $32,000. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a PE ratio of 61.88 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.84.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 1.79%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.55) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

