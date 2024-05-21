Carnival Co. & Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:CCL)

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 118,627 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 34% compared to the typical daily volume of 88,358 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Carnival Co. & from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carnival Co. &

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,163,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,055,000 after acquiring an additional 559,038 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,123,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,001,000 after purchasing an additional 844,014 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,697,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,094,000 after purchasing an additional 652,798 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,567,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,631,000 after purchasing an additional 507,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 210.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,894,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

CCL stock opened at $16.09 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.31 and its 200-day moving average is $15.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The company has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.88 and a beta of 2.53. Carnival Co. & has a twelve month low of $10.38 and a twelve month high of $19.74.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 1.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.55) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

