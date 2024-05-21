CAVA Group (CAVA) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 28th. Analysts expect CAVA Group to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. CAVA Group had a return on equity of 4.28% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $175.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.03 million. The firm’s revenue was up 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect CAVA Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
CAVA Group Stock Up 4.1 %
CAVA stock opened at $80.45 on Tuesday. CAVA Group has a twelve month low of $29.05 and a twelve month high of $80.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.40.
In other CAVA Group news, major shareholder Ronald M. Shaich sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total transaction of $85,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,457,634 shares in the company, valued at $254,976,664.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CAVA Group news, Director Theodoros Xenohristos sold 47,239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total transaction of $3,225,951.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 526,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,956,119.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ronald M. Shaich sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $85,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,457,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,976,664.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,547,239 shares of company stock worth $221,525,951 over the last quarter.
CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.
