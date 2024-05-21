CAVA Group (CAVA) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 28th. Analysts expect CAVA Group to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. CAVA Group had a return on equity of 4.28% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $175.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.03 million. The firm’s revenue was up 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect CAVA Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CAVA Group Stock Up 4.1 %

CAVA stock opened at $80.45 on Tuesday. CAVA Group has a twelve month low of $29.05 and a twelve month high of $80.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on CAVA shares. Barclays started coverage on CAVA Group in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on CAVA Group from $46.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CAVA Group from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on CAVA Group from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of CAVA Group in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.42.

Insider Transactions at CAVA Group

In other CAVA Group news, major shareholder Ronald M. Shaich sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total transaction of $85,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,457,634 shares in the company, valued at $254,976,664.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CAVA Group news, Director Theodoros Xenohristos sold 47,239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total transaction of $3,225,951.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 526,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,956,119.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ronald M. Shaich sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $85,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,457,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,976,664.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,547,239 shares of company stock worth $221,525,951 over the last quarter.

About CAVA Group

(Get Free Report)

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

