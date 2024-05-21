Ceera Investments LLC Sells 330 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Ceera Investments LLC trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,982 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 3.5% of Ceera Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Ceera Investments LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sonata Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.1% during the third quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 3,720 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Planning Directions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 9,628 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 8.6% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.6% during the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 53,166 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Alphabet from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Alphabet from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.60.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total value of $3,219,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,355,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,980,728.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $93,086.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,903,886.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total value of $3,219,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,355,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,980,728.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 228,435 shares of company stock worth $34,398,287 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $176.92 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.35 and a 12 month high of $178.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $158.00 and a 200-day moving average of $145.64.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.