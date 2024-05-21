CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Sold by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 46.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 27,706 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 5.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,239,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $221,242,000 after purchasing an additional 442,718 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.8% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,906,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $158,597,000 after purchasing an additional 105,404 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 5,402,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $154,354,000 after purchasing an additional 54,476 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,664,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,704,000 after purchasing an additional 46,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,634,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,840,000 after purchasing an additional 105,825 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total transaction of $166,811.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,792.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CenterPoint Energy Price Performance

CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $29.99 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.27. The company has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.91. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.42 and a 1 year high of $31.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.25.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CNP shares. Evercore ISI cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.36.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

