Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Insider John D. Walker III Sells 4,218 Shares

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) insider John D. Walker III sold 4,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total transaction of $170,027.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,063 shares in the company, valued at $3,428,889.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

CENT opened at $46.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Central Garden & Pet has a 52 week low of $28.58 and a 52 week high of $47.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.72.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.16. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $900.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CENT. Orchard Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 169,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,474,000 after buying an additional 8,914 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 92.6% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 51,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 24,575 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 22.6% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 43,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 8,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 32.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 10,237 shares during the period. 16.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CENT. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Central Garden & Pet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.67.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

