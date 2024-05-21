Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Insider John D. Walker III Sells 4,218 Shares of Stock

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) insider John D. Walker III sold 4,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total value of $170,027.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,428,889.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of CENTA opened at $39.90 on Tuesday. Central Garden & Pet has a 12-month low of $27.02 and a 12-month high of $41.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.44 and its 200 day moving average is $32.68.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 31.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter worth $194,000. Institutional investors own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CENTA. Truist Financial upped their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Central Garden & Pet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.75.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

