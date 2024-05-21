Centuri Holdings, Inc.’s Quiet Period To Expire on May 28th (NYSE:CTRI)

Centuri’s (NYSE:CTRI – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, May 28th. Centuri had issued 12,400,000 shares in its public offering on April 18th. The total size of the offering was $260,400,000 based on an initial share price of $21.00. During Centuri’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Get Centuri alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Williams Capital upgraded shares of Centuri to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Centuri in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Centuri in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Centuri in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Centuri to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centuri has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CTRI

Centuri Stock Up 1.8 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of Centuri stock opened at $27.25 on Tuesday. Centuri has a 12-month low of $22.90 and a 12-month high of $27.91.

In other Centuri news, Director Julie Dill purchased 5,000 shares of Centuri stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Centuri news, CEO William Fehrman purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $525,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Julie Dill purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 35,250 shares of company stock worth $740,250 in the last quarter.

Centuri Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Centuri Holdings, Inc operates as a utility infrastructure services company in North America. It offers gas utility services, including maintenance, repair, installation, and replacement services for natural gas local distribution utility companies with focus on the modernization of infrastructure. The company also provides electric utility services encompassing design, maintenance and repair, upgrade, and expansion services for transmission and distribution infrastructure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centuri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centuri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.