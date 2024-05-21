CF Industries Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:CF)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 9,828 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 85% compared to the typical daily volume of 5,303 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of CF Industries from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of CF Industries from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group cut shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at CF Industries

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other CF Industries news, EVP Bert A. Frost sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,442,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CF. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in CF Industries by 428.6% in the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Trading Up 3.1 %

CF Industries stock opened at $78.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.83. CF Industries has a 1 year low of $60.08 and a 1 year high of $87.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 3.94. The firm has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.02.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 19.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CF Industries will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

