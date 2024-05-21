Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $37 Million Stock Holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 662,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,153 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.68% of Sonoco Products worth $36,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sonoco Products by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,969,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $596,205,000 after buying an additional 64,047 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,787,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,474,000 after purchasing an additional 467,431 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,181,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,573,000 after purchasing an additional 138,181 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sonoco Products by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,279,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,550,000 after purchasing an additional 46,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Sonoco Products by 17.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 974,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,982,000 after purchasing an additional 142,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Sonoco Products from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. TheStreet cut Sonoco Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.33.

Sonoco Products Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SON opened at $61.29 on Tuesday. Sonoco Products has a 12-month low of $49.98 and a 12-month high of $63.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.47 and a 200-day moving average of $56.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.68.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.07. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Sonoco Products Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. This is a positive change from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sonoco Products news, VP Adam Wood sold 537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total transaction of $30,630.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,612,691.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Russell K. Grissett sold 2,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $114,306.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,988 shares in the company, valued at $672,047.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Adam Wood sold 537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total transaction of $30,630.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,612,691.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,076 shares of company stock worth $749,002 in the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Sonoco Products

(Free Report)

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.