Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Chesapeake Utilities worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,060,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 81,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,577,000 after acquiring an additional 37,000 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,265,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at $1,078,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 122,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,921,000 after purchasing an additional 12,764 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Utilities Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CPK opened at $112.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.60. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.79 and a fifty-two week high of $132.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Chesapeake Utilities Increases Dividend

Chesapeake Utilities ( NYSE:CPK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $245.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.16 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 10.17%. Chesapeake Utilities’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. This is an increase from Chesapeake Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CPK has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Chesapeake Utilities from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Chesapeake Utilities from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CPK

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.