Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $186.10.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. DZ Bank cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Chevron from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. HSBC raised their price target on Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Chevron

In related news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total value of $448,252.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 276 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $44,184.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.24, for a total value of $421,196.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,725 shares in the company, valued at $4,581,279. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,796 shares of company stock worth $2,575,361. Insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 403.2% in the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Chevron by 80.0% in the third quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Down 0.9 %

CVX stock opened at $161.24 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $159.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.11. Chevron has a fifty-two week low of $139.62 and a fifty-two week high of $171.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.55 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.98%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

