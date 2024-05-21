China Sunergy (OTCMKTS:CSUNY) vs. MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Critical Survey

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) and China Sunergy (OTCMKTS:CSUNY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.1% of MACOM Technology Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.8% of MACOM Technology Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

MACOM Technology Solutions has a beta of 1.65, indicating that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Sunergy has a beta of 3.78, indicating that its stock price is 278% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MACOM Technology Solutions 0 1 9 0 2.90 China Sunergy 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations for MACOM Technology Solutions and China Sunergy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

MACOM Technology Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $111.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.42%. Given MACOM Technology Solutions’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MACOM Technology Solutions is more favorable than China Sunergy.

Profitability

This table compares MACOM Technology Solutions and China Sunergy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MACOM Technology Solutions 10.01% 12.67% 7.64% China Sunergy N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MACOM Technology Solutions and China Sunergy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MACOM Technology Solutions $648.41 million 11.39 $91.58 million $0.88 116.34 China Sunergy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

MACOM Technology Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than China Sunergy.

Summary

MACOM Technology Solutions beats China Sunergy on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

(Get Free Report)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems. Its semiconductor products are electronic components that are incorporated in electronic systems, such as wireless base stations, high-capacity optical networks, radar, and medical systems and test and measurement applications. The company serves various markets comprising telecommunication that includes carrier infrastructure, which comprise long-haul/metro, 5G, and fiber-to-the-X/passive optical network; industrial and defense, including military and commercial radar, RF jammers, electronic countermeasures, and communication data links, as well as multi-market applications, such as industrial, medical, test and measurement, and scientific applications; and data centers. It sells its products through direct sales force, applications engineering staff, independent sales representatives, resellers, and distributors. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts.

About China Sunergy

(Get Free Report)

China Sunergy Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets solar cells and modules in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers monocrystalline and multicrystalline silicon solar cells; and standard P-type solar cells, HP solar cells, and emitter cells, as well as solar modules for use in a range of residential, commercial, industrial, and other solar power generation systems. It also invests in, develops, and operates solar power projects. The company sells its products to system integrators, solar power project developers, and solar power product distributors under the CSUN brand name, as well as on an original equipment manufacturing basis. China Sunergy Co., Ltd. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Nanjing, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.