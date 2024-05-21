Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $105.56.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Argus raised Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

NYSE CHD opened at $106.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $26.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.51. Church & Dwight has a fifty-two week low of $82.25 and a fifty-two week high of $108.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.80 and a 200-day moving average of $99.10.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Church & Dwight will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.2838 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 35.87%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Michael Read sold 9,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $908,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,325 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,308.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total value of $1,403,952.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,095,926.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Read sold 9,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total transaction of $908,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,308.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 376,972 shares of company stock worth $39,133,366. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Church & Dwight

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cim LLC raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 32,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC increased its position in Church & Dwight by 14.8% in the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at $516,000. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.1% during the first quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth about $318,000. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

