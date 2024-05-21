Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $216.40.

CLH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Clean Harbors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Clean Harbors from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clean Harbors

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 15,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.71, for a total transaction of $2,867,457.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,646,773.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CFO Eric J. Dugas sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.74, for a total transaction of $1,294,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,484,152.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 15,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.71, for a total value of $2,867,457.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,374 shares in the company, valued at $12,646,773.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 31,385 shares of company stock valued at $6,113,742 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Clean Harbors by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 48,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 114.8% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 11,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 6,125 shares in the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter worth about $365,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,586,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $319,371,000 after purchasing an additional 78,848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:CLH opened at $214.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $199.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.93. Clean Harbors has a 1 year low of $132.92 and a 1 year high of $216.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 1.24.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Clean Harbors will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

