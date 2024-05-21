Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) Insider Zoran Bogdanovic Acquires 157 Shares of Stock

Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH – Get Free Report) insider Zoran Bogdanovic bought 157 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,796 ($35.54) per share, with a total value of £4,389.72 ($5,579.21).

Zoran Bogdanovic also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 17th, Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 179 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,395 ($30.44) per share, with a total value of £4,287.05 ($5,448.72).

On Wednesday, March 27th, Zoran Bogdanovic sold 5,099 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,519 ($32.02), for a total transaction of £128,443.81 ($163,248.36).

On Friday, March 22nd, Zoran Bogdanovic sold 15,133 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,480 ($31.52), for a total transaction of £375,298.40 ($476,993.39).

On Monday, March 18th, Zoran Bogdanovic purchased 172 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,482 ($31.55) per share, with a total value of £4,269.04 ($5,425.83).

On Friday, February 23rd, Zoran Bogdanovic sold 39,335 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,500 ($31.77), for a total value of £983,375 ($1,249,841.13).

Coca-Cola HBC Price Performance

CCH opened at GBX 2,798 ($35.56) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.46. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,877.85, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,534.20 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,380.14. Coca-Cola HBC AG has a 12-month low of GBX 2,065 ($26.25) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,830 ($35.97).

Coca-Cola HBC Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a €0.93 ($1.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 3.25%. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola HBC’s previous dividend of $0.78. Coca-Cola HBC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,369.13%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,350 ($29.87) target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($38.13) price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($38.13) target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,860 ($36.35).

About Coca-Cola HBC

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under franchise in Switzerland, the United Kingdom, North and Central America, rest of Europe, the Nordic countries, and internationally. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, adult sparkling, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea and coffee, sports and energy drinks, dairy, stills, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits, and snacks.

