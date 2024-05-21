Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Acquired by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 27.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,514 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fountainhead AM LLC grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,726 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,395 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,849 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Coinbase Global from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Singular Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Coinbase Global from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Coinbase Global from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Coinbase Global from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.67.

NASDAQ COIN opened at $225.19 on Tuesday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.43 and a 52 week high of $283.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.45. The firm has a market cap of $55.30 billion, a PE ratio of 44.95 and a beta of 3.46.

In related news, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.90, for a total transaction of $293,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 204,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,049,012.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.90, for a total transaction of $293,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 204,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,049,012.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 8,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total value of $1,624,710.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 470,563 shares of company stock worth $104,873,137 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

