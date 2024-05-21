Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.89.

Get Comerica alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on CMA. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Comerica from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Comerica from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James downgraded Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Comerica from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Comerica

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Comerica

In related news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 7,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total transaction of $382,381.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,541.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in Comerica by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Comerica by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 11,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management grew its holdings in Comerica by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 13,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in Comerica by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 27,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Comerica by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 7,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comerica Stock Performance

Shares of Comerica stock opened at $53.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.44 and its 200-day moving average is $51.25. Comerica has a one year low of $34.88 and a one year high of $57.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.57 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 13.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Comerica will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comerica Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.46%.

About Comerica

(Get Free Report

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.