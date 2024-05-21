Comparing bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) and Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY)

bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY – Get Free Report) and Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for bpost NV/SA and Adyen, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score bpost NV/SA 0 0 0 0 N/A Adyen 0 6 3 0 2.33

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio bpost NV/SA $4.61 billion N/A $71.21 million $0.34 10.47 Adyen $2.02 billion 20.68 $755.73 million N/A N/A

This table compares bpost NV/SA and Adyen’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Adyen has lower revenue, but higher earnings than bpost NV/SA.

Profitability

This table compares bpost NV/SA and Adyen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets bpost NV/SA 1.45% 13.80% 3.48% Adyen N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

bpost NV/SA has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adyen has a beta of 2.68, meaning that its share price is 168% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Adyen shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About bpost NV/SA

bpost NV/SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mail and parcel services to individuals, businesses, and public institutions in Belgium, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Belgium, E-Logistics Eurasia, and E-Logistics North America segments. The company offers collection, transport, sorting, and distribution of addressed and non-addressed mail, printed documents, newspapers, periodicals, and parcels, as well as banking and financial products, e-commerce logistics, express delivery, and related services. It also provides transactional mails, advertising mails, press, domestic and international parcels, and logistic solutions; e-commerce fulfilment, including warehousing and handling of goods; e-commerce cross-border services, including custom duties services; operational back-office services, including call center, payment and financial, fraud and tax, administrative and document management services; and proximity and convenience services, such as the access to the network and over-the-counter service for different partners and sale of self-produced goods, as well as retail products and goods of partners, including bpost bank products; repair of electronics; and import services. The company was founded in 1830 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

About Adyen

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing. It serves digital, mobility, platforms and marketplace, retail, food and beverages, subscription, and hospital businesses. Adyen N.V. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

