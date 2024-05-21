Comparing Finance of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) and Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL)

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) and Finance of America Companies (NYSE:FOA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Get Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending alerts:

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.2% of Finance of America Companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.7% of Finance of America Companies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending and Finance of America Companies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending 0 3 3 0 2.50 Finance of America Companies 0 1 2 0 2.67

Profitability

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending currently has a consensus price target of $18.50, indicating a potential upside of 4.28%. Finance of America Companies has a consensus price target of $1.80, indicating a potential upside of 176.84%. Given Finance of America Companies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Finance of America Companies is more favorable than Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending.

This table compares Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending and Finance of America Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending 51.98% 12.28% 5.51% Finance of America Companies N/A -13.51% -0.11%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending and Finance of America Companies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending $161.76 million 6.04 $75.94 million N/A N/A Finance of America Companies $234.25 million 0.27 -$80.09 million ($1.21) -0.54

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Finance of America Companies.

Summary

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending beats Finance of America Companies on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company focused primarily on investing in senior secured loans to private equity-owned U.S. middle market companies. It has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

About Finance of America Companies

(Get Free Report)

Finance of America Companies Inc. a financial service holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of a retirement solutions platform in the United States. It operates through two segments: Retirement Solutions and Portfolio Management. The Retirement Solutions segment engages in the loan origination activities comprising home equity conversion, proprietary reverse, and hybrid mortgage loans for senior homeowners. The Portfolio Management segment provides product development, loan securitization, loan sales, risk management, servicing oversight, and asset management services for borrowers and investors. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.