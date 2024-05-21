Comparing Paltalk (NASDAQ:PALT) & Swvl (NASDAQ:SWVL)

Paltalk (NASDAQ:PALT – Get Free Report) and Swvl (NASDAQ:SWVL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Paltalk and Swvl’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paltalk -7.45% -4.07% -3.45% Swvl N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Paltalk has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Swvl has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paltalk $11.01 million 2.74 -$1.07 million ($0.09) -36.33 Swvl $22.85 million 2.61 $3.06 million N/A N/A

This table compares Paltalk and Swvl's revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Swvl has higher revenue and earnings than Paltalk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.9% of Paltalk shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.0% of Swvl shares are held by institutional investors. 17.8% of Paltalk shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.9% of Swvl shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Paltalk and Swvl, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paltalk 0 0 1 0 3.00 Swvl 0 0 0 0 N/A

Paltalk currently has a consensus target price of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 37.61%. Given Paltalk’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Paltalk is more favorable than Swvl.

Summary

Swvl beats Paltalk on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Paltalk

(Get Free Report)

Paltalk, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops communications software and multimedia social applications worldwide. It offers consumer applications, which include Paltalk, Camfrog, and Tinychat for live video chat; and owns and operates Vumber, a telecommunications services provider that enables users to have multiple phone numbers in any area code through which calls can be forwarded to a user's existing cell phone or land line telephone number. The company provides ManyCam, a live streaming software and virtual camera that allows users to deliver professional live videos on streaming platforms, video conferencing applications, and distance learning tools; and product payment options, where users can pay by credit card, PayPal, western union, check, local e-wallet providers, or complete an in-app purchase through the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for Android users. The company was formerly known as PeerStream, Inc. and changed its name to Paltalk, Inc. in May 2020. Paltalk, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Jericho, New York.

About Swvl

(Get Free Report)

Swvl Holdings Corp. provides mass transit ridesharing services. It offers B2C Swvl Retail, which provides riders with a network of minibuses and other vehicles running on fixed or semi-fixed routes within cities; Swvl Travel that allows riders to book rides on long-distance intercity routes on vehicle available through the Swvl platform or through third-party services; and Swvl Business, a transport as a service enterprise product for businesses, schools, municipal transit agencies, and other customers. Swvl Holdings Corp. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

