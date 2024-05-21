ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.12% of ConnectOne Bancorp worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CNOB. FMR LLC raised its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,500,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,414,000 after purchasing an additional 743,209 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 118.2% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 246,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,641,000 after acquiring an additional 133,384 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,086,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 16.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 397,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,082,000 after purchasing an additional 55,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,045,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,473,000 after purchasing an additional 14,564 shares during the period. 67.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CNOB shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target (down from $27.00) on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConnectOne Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

ConnectOne Bancorp Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of CNOB stock opened at $20.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.15 and a 12 month high of $24.44. The company has a market cap of $793.43 million, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.25.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $64.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.93 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 7.39%. Equities analysts predict that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

ConnectOne Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from ConnectOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.

