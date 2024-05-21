Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Stock Holdings Decreased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.16% of Construction Partners worth $3,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Construction Partners alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Construction Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Construction Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Construction Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Construction Partners in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ROAD. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Construction Partners from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Sidoti downgraded Construction Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Construction Partners Stock Performance

ROAD opened at $57.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 48.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.02 and a 200-day moving average of $47.60. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.33 and a 52-week high of $58.65.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $371.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Construction Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, constructs and maintains roadways in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, such as highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Construction Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Construction Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.