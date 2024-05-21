Core Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.23 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Core Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.0% of Core Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Core Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 11,772 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 16,690 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RAM Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL opened at $176.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $158.00 and a 200 day moving average of $145.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.35 and a fifty-two week high of $178.77.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.22, for a total transaction of $3,897,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,258,011 shares in the company, valued at $391,132,665.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total transaction of $93,086.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,602 shares in the company, valued at $3,903,886.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.22, for a total transaction of $3,897,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,258,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $391,132,665.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 228,435 shares of company stock worth $34,398,287. 11.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $141.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $196.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.60.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

