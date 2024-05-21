Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Shares Sold by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. reduced its position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 52.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,980 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CTRA. SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Coterra Energy by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Coterra Energy by 397.7% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CTRA opened at $28.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.22. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.91 and a 1-year high of $29.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.36.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.06). Coterra Energy had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.55%.

In other news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $364,840.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,449,327.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Coterra Energy news, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $1,488,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 176,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,783,071.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $364,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,449,327.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

