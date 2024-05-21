Critical Analysis: PCS Edventures! (OTCMKTS:PCSV) vs. Jianzhi Education Technology Group (NASDAQ:JZ)

PCS Edventures! (OTCMKTS:PCSV – Get Free Report) and Jianzhi Education Technology Group (NASDAQ:JZ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for PCS Edventures! and Jianzhi Education Technology Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PCS Edventures! 0 0 0 0 N/A Jianzhi Education Technology Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

92.7% of Jianzhi Education Technology Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.9% of PCS Edventures! shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares PCS Edventures! and Jianzhi Education Technology Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PCS Edventures! $7.01 million 3.38 $2.78 million $0.03 6.34 Jianzhi Education Technology Group $62.05 million 0.68 -$52.61 million N/A N/A

PCS Edventures! has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Jianzhi Education Technology Group.

Volatility & Risk

PCS Edventures! has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jianzhi Education Technology Group has a beta of 3.75, meaning that its share price is 275% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares PCS Edventures! and Jianzhi Education Technology Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PCS Edventures! 43.22% 86.10% 75.42% Jianzhi Education Technology Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

PCS Edventures! beats Jianzhi Education Technology Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PCS Edventures!

PCS Edventures!, Inc. develops, markets, and distributes technology-based educational products and services to the pre-kindergarten through university classroom, the K-12 afterschool, the private learning center, and the home school markets in the United States and internationally. Its products include PCS Edventures! Labs, a learning center that offers teaching in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM); and PCS BrickLab, a system of building blocks combined with PCS curriculum resources that address technology, math, construction engineering, communication, and science principles. The company also provides PCS Digital Media Labs, which contains lesson plans, a hard cover mobile case, digital cameras, camcorders or voice recorders, accessories, and a teacher guide; and PCS Academy of Engineering Lab, a STEM based program that is designed for use in tech-ed programs and for various environments through 10 student modules, such as hardware, software, lab furniture, and curriculum. In addition, it offers PCS Edventures Robotics system, a platform that provides various robotics lab implementations to its RiQ robot kits for home users, as well as engages students in various areas, including computer programming, physics, math, and other topics; PCS Discover STEM Lab, a modular program that provides activities for afterschool facilitators in the areas of STEM; summer camp packages, which offer summer camp solutions for schools and afterschool programs; and Riot, a racing drone product. PCS Edventures!, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Boise, Idaho.

About Jianzhi Education Technology Group

Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited develops and provides educational content products and IT services to higher education institutions in China. The company designs and develops customized IT system services. It also offers procurement and assembling services for equipment; digital content for vocational training; and educational resources and course content, as well as technological support and maintenance services. In addition, the company provides mobile media services, including mobile media advertising, mobile application content data business system, and Wo reading services. Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited was founded in 2011 and is based in Beijing, China.

