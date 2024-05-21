Critical Contrast: Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) & Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN)

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) and Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Kanzhun and Nexxen International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kanzhun 18.28% 8.44% 6.53% Nexxen International -6.47% 2.94% 1.80%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.7% of Kanzhun shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.2% of Nexxen International shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kanzhun 0 1 7 0 2.88 Nexxen International 0 1 3 0 2.75

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Kanzhun and Nexxen International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Kanzhun presently has a consensus price target of $20.38, indicating a potential downside of 9.96%. Nexxen International has a consensus price target of $7.75, indicating a potential upside of 31.13%. Given Nexxen International’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nexxen International is more favorable than Kanzhun.

Volatility and Risk

Kanzhun has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nexxen International has a beta of 1.81, suggesting that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kanzhun and Nexxen International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kanzhun $838.33 million 10.14 $154.82 million $0.33 68.58 Nexxen International $331.99 million 1.24 -$21.49 million ($0.15) -39.40

Kanzhun has higher revenue and earnings than Nexxen International. Nexxen International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kanzhun, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Kanzhun beats Nexxen International on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kanzhun

Kanzhun Limited engages in the provision of online recruitment solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment solutions through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Nexxen International

Nexxen International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach publishers Israel. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats. Its sell supply side platform (SSP) provides access to data and a comprehensive product suite to drive inventory management and revenue optimization. The company also offers data management platform solution, which integrates DSP and SSP solutions enabling advertisers and publishers to use data from various sources in order to optimize results of their advertising campaigns. It serves ad buyers, advertisers, brands, agencies, and digital publishers in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Tremor International Ltd and changed its name to Nexxen International Ltd. in January 2024. Nexxen International Ltd. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

