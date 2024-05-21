D Orazio & Associates Inc. Has $1.57 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,170 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,001 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,991 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 430 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $790.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $970.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $795.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,002.18.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $947.80 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $298.06 and a 12 month high of $974.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 trillion, a P/E ratio of 79.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $884.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $691.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.34%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total value of $19,975,319.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,052,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,845,476.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total value of $7,975,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,124,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,933,663.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total value of $19,975,319.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,052,133 shares in the company, valued at $925,845,476.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,278 shares of company stock worth $52,689,898. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

