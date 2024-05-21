D Orazio & Associates Inc. Has $1.58 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,276 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sonata Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.1% during the third quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 3,720 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Planning Directions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% during the third quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 9,628 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.6% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.6% during the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 53,166 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,957,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL opened at $176.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.35 and a 52-week high of $178.77.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Alphabet from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Alphabet from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Alphabet from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $41,853.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,296,187.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.22, for a total value of $3,897,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,258,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,132,665.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $41,853.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,187.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 228,435 shares of company stock valued at $34,398,287. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

