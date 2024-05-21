Danaos (DAC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Danaos (NYSE:DAC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 28th. Analysts expect Danaos to post earnings of $7.71 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Danaos Stock Performance

DAC opened at $85.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.07. Danaos has a fifty-two week low of $57.75 and a fifty-two week high of $86.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Danaos in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Danaos Company Profile

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides container and drybulk vessels services in Australia, Asia, and Europe. The company offers seaborne transportation services by operating vessels in the containership and drybulk sectors of the shipping industry. As of April 03, 2024, it had a fleet of 68 containerships aggregating 421,293 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.

