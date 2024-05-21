Data443 Risk Mitigation (OTCMKTS:ATDSD) Trading 9.5% Higher

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATDSD – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 9.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.20 and last traded at $2.20. 150 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.01.
Data443 Risk Mitigation Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.49.
Data443 Risk Mitigation Company Profile
Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc provides data security and privacy management solutions in the United States. The company offers Ransomware Recovery Manager to recover a workstation upon infection to the last known business-operable state; Data Identification Manager, a data classification and governance technology that performs enhanced data discovery and content search of structured and unstructured data; Data Archive Manager, which provides enterprise data retention management and archiving solution; and Sensitive Content Manager, a cloud-based platform for the managing, protecting, and distributing digital content to the desktop and mobile devices.
