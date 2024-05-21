DICK’S Sporting Goods Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:DKS)

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 22,282 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 225% compared to the average daily volume of 6,852 put options.

DKS opened at $193.79 on Tuesday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a one year low of $100.98 and a one year high of $225.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $205.88 and its 200-day moving average is $167.29. The company has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.61.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 8.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 36.12%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DKS. UBS Group increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $142.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Gordon Haskett increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $190.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Wedbush raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.27.

In other DICK'S Sporting Goods news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 40,167 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.95, for a total transaction of $8,995,399.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,136 shares in the company, valued at $62,736,457.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder William Colombo Trustee U/A Dt purchased 40,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $213.93 per share, with a total value of $8,557,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,818,615 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,886,566,306.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 209,763 shares of company stock worth $46,483,438. 32.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 280.0% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 190 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 70.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 133 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 236.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 293 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 163.9% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

