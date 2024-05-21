Digihost Technology (OTCMKTS:HSSHF) Trading Down 4.2%

Digihost Technology Inc. (OTCMKTS:HSSHF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.55 and last traded at $1.57. 403,700 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 358,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.64.
Digihost Technology Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.57.
Digihost Technology Company Profile
Digihost Technology, Inc is a block chain technology company, which engages in crypto currency mining. It focuses on validation through mining, hosting solutions, and blockchain software solutions. The company was founded on February 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Digihost Technology
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Nasdaq vs. S&P: A Detailed Breakdown of Stock Indexes
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Insider Trading is Good News for These Stocks
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Bill Ackman Reduced Chipotle Stock, Fundamentals Still Sound
Receive News & Ratings for Digihost Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digihost Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.