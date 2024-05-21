Digital Realty Trust Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:DLR)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 9,027 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 199% compared to the average daily volume of 3,024 put options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on DLR. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $157.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.65.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of DLR stock opened at $143.31 on Tuesday. Digital Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $86.33 and a 12-month high of $154.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $141.44 and its 200 day moving average is $139.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.81 and a beta of 0.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 135.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Realty Trust

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $494,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,224,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Digital Realty Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1,125.0% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 528.6% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

