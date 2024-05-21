Digital Turbine (APPS) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Digital Turbine Stock Performance

Shares of APPS stock opened at $2.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $241.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20, a PEG ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.15. Digital Turbine has a fifty-two week low of $1.78 and a fifty-two week high of $14.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Turbine presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through two segments, On Device Solutions and App Growth Platform. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising and media content delivery services, and sponsored and editorial content media.

