Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 22,884 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 297,675 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,884 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.60% of Cooper Companies worth $112,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 96 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 182.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 113 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 60.5% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 26.5% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 167 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Cooper Companies stock opened at $97.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.93 and a twelve month high of $104.07. The stock has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.92 and its 200 day moving average is $93.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cooper Companies ( NASDAQ:COO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The medical device company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $931.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.90 earnings per share. Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.51, for a total value of $103,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,668 shares in the company, valued at $586,694.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.51, for a total value of $103,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,668 shares in the company, valued at $586,694.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 54,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.89, for a total transaction of $5,521,104.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,622.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COO shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $102.50 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.69.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

