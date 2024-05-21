Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,100,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,878 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.35% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $113,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 12.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,717,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $427,538,000 after purchasing an additional 509,909 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,912,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,369,000 after purchasing an additional 16,714 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,155,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,108,000 after purchasing an additional 40,984 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,024,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,847,000 after purchasing an additional 19,516 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at about $80,342,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRT stock opened at $101.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.28. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $85.27 and a 12 month high of $107.61. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 35.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 155.16%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $117.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.40.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

