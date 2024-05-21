Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,347,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,750 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.50% of Cirrus Logic worth $112,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MQS Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 4.0% in the third quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 5.2% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 0.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 13.2% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 93.7% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cirrus Logic

In other news, SVP Justin E. Dougherty sold 3,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $299,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Justin E. Dougherty sold 3,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $299,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Justin E. Dougherty sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.85, for a total value of $431,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $629,628.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on CRUS shares. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Benchmark cut Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.86.

Read Our Latest Report on Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRUS opened at $112.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.80. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.02 and a 52-week high of $113.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 0.99.

About Cirrus Logic

(Free Report)

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.