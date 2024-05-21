Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,516,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 212,185 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.49% of Tenet Healthcare worth $114,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 211.8% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 336,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,166,000 after purchasing an additional 228,508 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 7,151.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 189,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,470,000 after purchasing an additional 186,649 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $11,265,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 225,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,031,000 after purchasing an additional 131,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 117.8% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 213,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,037,000 after purchasing an additional 115,194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 8,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total transaction of $945,982.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 8,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total value of $945,982.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.84, for a total transaction of $1,612,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,756.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,598 shares of company stock valued at $6,238,815. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $130.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 1 year low of $51.04 and a 1 year high of $133.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.43. The stock has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.09.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.77. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

THC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $95.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $113.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $109.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.19.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

