Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $112.26 Million Stake in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,835,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216,780 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.54% of GXO Logistics worth $112,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in GXO Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 108.8% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics Stock Performance

NYSE:GXO opened at $53.72 on Tuesday. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.11 and a 12-month high of $67.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 38.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other GXO Logistics news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 4,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $236,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics Profile

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

