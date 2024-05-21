Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $112.57 Million Stock Position in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,038,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,035 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.30% of FirstCash worth $112,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FCFS. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 511,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,858,000 after purchasing an additional 155,085 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in FirstCash by 2.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,556,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,158,000 after buying an additional 145,821 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in FirstCash by 182.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,066,000 after buying an additional 129,111 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in FirstCash by 20.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 379,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,144,000 after buying an additional 64,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in FirstCash by 17.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 426,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,837,000 after buying an additional 63,219 shares in the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FCFS shares. TD Cowen raised FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Stephens raised their price objective on FirstCash from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCFS opened at $120.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.05 and a 12-month high of $133.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.41 and its 200 day moving average is $116.24.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $836.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.08 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 7.23%. FirstCash’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.29%.

In related news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 15,330 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total transaction of $1,798,822.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,660,061 shares in the company, valued at $664,151,557.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.53, for a total transaction of $233,060.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,715 shares in the company, valued at $10,804,078.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 15,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total value of $1,798,822.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,660,061 shares in the company, valued at $664,151,557.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 158,956 shares of company stock worth $18,623,298. 18.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

