Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $115.94 Million Stock Holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,639,579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 168,320 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.97% of Ovintiv worth $115,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OVV. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ovintiv by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,029,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484,554 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,149,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,877,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,289,000 after buying an additional 507,562 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,267,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,313,000 after purchasing an additional 418,722 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter valued at $18,097,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ovintiv

In other news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $303,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,630.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven W. Nance sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,564 shares of company stock worth $5,260,818 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OVV. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.12.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Ovintiv

Ovintiv Stock Performance

NYSE OVV opened at $49.82 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Ovintiv Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.49 and a 12-month high of $55.95. The firm has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 2.65.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.41. Ovintiv had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ovintiv Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is 16.76%.

About Ovintiv

(Free Report)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.