Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 82,235 Shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,892,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,235 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.90% of Simply Good Foods worth $114,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 121.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 103.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SMPL shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen began coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on Simply Good Foods from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Simply Good Foods from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simply Good Foods has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.29.
Insider Transactions at Simply Good Foods
In related news, Director James D. White sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $152,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,027 shares in the company, valued at $649,920.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.
Simply Good Foods Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $37.74 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.56 and a 200-day moving average of $37.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 4.20. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 52-week low of $30.00 and a 52-week high of $43.00.
Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 10.12%. On average, equities analysts predict that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Simply Good Foods Profile
The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Simply Good Foods
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Nasdaq vs. S&P: A Detailed Breakdown of Stock Indexes
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Insider Trading is Good News for These Stocks
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Bill Ackman Reduced Chipotle Stock, Fundamentals Still Sound
Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.