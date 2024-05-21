Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 82,235 Shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,892,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,235 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.90% of Simply Good Foods worth $114,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Simply Good Foods alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 121.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 103.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SMPL shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen began coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on Simply Good Foods from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Simply Good Foods from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simply Good Foods has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.29.

Insider Transactions at Simply Good Foods

In related news, Director James D. White sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $152,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,027 shares in the company, valued at $649,920.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Simply Good Foods Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $37.74 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.56 and a 200-day moving average of $37.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 4.20. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 52-week low of $30.00 and a 52-week high of $43.00.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 10.12%. On average, equities analysts predict that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simply Good Foods Profile

(Free Report)

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.