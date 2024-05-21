Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:MOON) Shares Down 0.3%

Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:MOON – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.11 and last traded at $10.15. Approximately 12,905 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 18,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.18.

Get Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF alerts:

Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.26.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF stock. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:MOON – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,283 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 4.53% of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF

The Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF (MOON) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Kensho Moonshots index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index that selects US-listed companies seeking innovative technologies. MOON was launched on Nov 12, 2020 and is managed by Direxion.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.