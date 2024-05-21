Dno Asa (OTCMKTS:DTNOF) Stock Price Up 2%

Dno Asa (OTCMKTS:DTNOF – Get Free Report) shares rose 2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.07 and last traded at $1.04. Approximately 52,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 157% from the average daily volume of 20,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.02.

Dno Asa Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.94.

Dno Asa Company Profile

DNO ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas assets in the Middle East, the North Sea, and West Africa. The company holds 75% operating interests in the Tawke and Peshkabir fields, and 64% operating interests in the e Baeshiqa license located in the Kurdistan region of Iraq; has production licenses across 10 fields Norway and two fields in the United Kingdom; and operating interests in the producing Block CI-27, as well as operates the exploration Block CI-12 in West Africa.

