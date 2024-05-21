Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF (BATS:DFNV) Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF (BATS:DFNV – Get Free Report) were up 0.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $30.63 and last traded at $30.61. Approximately 1,138 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $30.46.

Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.66. The stock has a market cap of $45.30 million, a PE ratio of 36.84 and a beta of 1.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF stock. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF (BATS:DFNV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 19,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. owned about 1.33% of Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF Company Profile

The Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF (DFNV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index that seeks to provide risk-managed exposure to US all-cap companies with strong free cash flow and R&D investments. DFNV was launched on Dec 8, 2020 and is managed by Donoghue Forlines.

