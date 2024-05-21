Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) CFO Leslie A. Moriyama Acquires 2,430 Shares

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Free Report) CFO Leslie A. Moriyama purchased 2,430 shares of Dorchester Minerals stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.74 per share, for a total transaction of $77,128.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,164,096.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Dorchester Minerals Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ DMLP opened at $32.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.10. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. has a 52-week low of $27.16 and a 52-week high of $35.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.46.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $50.42 million for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a return on equity of 59.35% and a net margin of 66.57%.

Dorchester Minerals Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Dorchester Minerals

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were given a $0.782 dividend. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. Dorchester Minerals’s payout ratio is 121.79%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Dorchester Minerals by 1.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,170 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 8,025 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 2.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,499 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 2.4% during the first quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 29,033 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 240.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,068 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Dorchester Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

About Dorchester Minerals

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties in the United States. Its royalty properties include producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in 593 counties and parishes in 28 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

