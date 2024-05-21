Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Free Report) by 67.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,170 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 48,154 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Dorian LPG worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Dorian LPG by 317.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 685 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Dorian LPG during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dorian LPG during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Dorian LPG in the third quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG in the third quarter valued at about $211,000. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dorian LPG Stock Performance

Shares of LPG stock opened at $44.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.14. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.08. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 12-month low of $22.44 and a 12-month high of $49.54.

Dorian LPG Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. Dorian LPG’s payout ratio is 26.56%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LPG shares. StockNews.com cut Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. DNB Markets downgraded Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Dorian LPG in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dorian LPG has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.25.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

