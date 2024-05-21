DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Macquarie

Macquarie started coverage on shares of DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, StockNewsAPI reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.
Separately, Wedbush raised their target price on DoubleDown Interactive from $13.50 to $14.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDI. B. Riley Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in DoubleDown Interactive by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 4,141,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,441,000 after purchasing an additional 96,740 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in DoubleDown Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at about $514,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000.
DoubleDown Interactive Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of casual games and mobile applications in South Korea. It publishes digital gaming content on mobile and web platforms. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and cash me out games, as well as sells in-game virtual chips.
