DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Macquarie

Macquarie started coverage on shares of DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, StockNewsAPI reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Get DoubleDown Interactive alerts:

Separately, Wedbush raised their target price on DoubleDown Interactive from $13.50 to $14.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DDI

DoubleDown Interactive Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoubleDown Interactive

DDI stock opened at $11.79 on Monday. DoubleDown Interactive has a one year low of $6.95 and a one year high of $15.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.34 and its 200 day moving average is $10.12.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDI. B. Riley Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in DoubleDown Interactive by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 4,141,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,441,000 after purchasing an additional 96,740 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in DoubleDown Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at about $514,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000.

DoubleDown Interactive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DoubleDown Interactive Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of casual games and mobile applications in South Korea. It publishes digital gaming content on mobile and web platforms. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and cash me out games, as well as sells in-game virtual chips.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleDown Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleDown Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.